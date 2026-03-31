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Man Utd trip to Ireland causes chaos as GAA team forced to abandon plans for training camp at luxury facility
United's camp disrupts Gaelic football team's plans
However, the team's trip has caused major disruption for Armagh, who were crowned All-Ireland county football champions in 2024 and were intending to train at the same venue, Carton House in in County Kildare, the week before. According to Irish News, Armagh turned up at Carton House on Friday morning only to find that the pitches were set up for English football rather than Gaelic football.
They requested that the pitches would be re-lined for their afternoon session and did a running session in the meantime. However, the venue told them that they could no re-line the pitch. Armagh then suggested that they re-line the pitch themselves, a request which was also turned down by Carton House. Armagh then took the difficult decision to abandon camp and make the two-hour journey back home.
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United making most of 24-day break
The Irish News report added that Armagh had booked the camp weeks in advance after failing to advance to the Division One league final. They have now been left with no opportunity to reorganise the camp two weeks before their first game of the new season.
United are heading to Ireland in order to make the most of a 24-day gap between their last Premier League match at Bournemouth on March 20 and their next game against Leeds on April 16.
United hope Ireland trip will propel team to strong finish
It was thought that the club would organise warm-weather training camps in the Middle East or play friendly matches in Saudi Arabia after being knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round in January and only having Premier League football to focus on after failing to qualify for Europe and being eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by Grimsby Town.
However, United have chosen to make the much shorter trip to Ireland instead. The club were unable to organise lucrative friendlies in Saudi Arabia while the ongoing war between Israel Iran and the United States has made the prospect of heading to Dubai, a popular destination for Premier League clubs in the winter or spring, untenable.
The club explained in a statement: "Manchester United will travel to the Republic of Ireland on 6 April for an intensive training camp in Dublin. The four-day stay, from Monday to Thursday, is an opportunity for the squad to come together before this season’s seven remaining Premier League fixtures. Everybody is determined to finish the season strongly and give our incredible supporters something to cheer about."
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70% win rate under Carrick
United are third in the Premier League table with seven games to go, holding a one-point lead over Aston Villa in fourth and a five-point advantage over Liverpool in fifth. The Red Devils are vying to finish in the top four to secure their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2023 although even finishing fifth is highly likely to lead to them getting back into Europe's top competition.
The 20-times English champions have surged into third place from sixth in the table when Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, having won seven games, drawn two and lost one under Carrick. The former United midfielder is the frontrunner to be named permanent boss after Thomas Tuchel signed a new contract with England and Luis Enrique appears set to prolong his reign at Paris Saint-Germain.