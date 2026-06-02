Man Utd join transfer race for Championship midfielder who looks 'certain to leave' this summer

Man Utd are set to rival several Premier League clubs for the signature of Hackney, with Carrick understood to be championing the move, as per The Northern Echo. The former United midfielder, who has spent three seasons managing Hackney at the Riverside, has reportedly pushed the youngster's claims during post-season recruitment meetings at Old Trafford.

Hackney has established himself as a key figure in Middlesbrough's midfield over the last three seasons. Carrick is believed to view the 23-year-old as a player capable of making the step up to the Premier League. The prospect of linking up again with Carrick could strengthen United's position as interest in the midfielder continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.