This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)GettyImages Man Utd brutally told they're 'not giants anymore' as Premier League legend warns Sir Jim Ratcliffe that Red Devils are 'a million miles away' after years of poor decisions Manchester United Premier League Alan Shearer believes Manchester United are no longer a giant football team anymore. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd on decline under INEOS and Amorim

Sitting in bottom half of Premier League

Told they are no longer football's big dogs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League TOT MUN Match preview