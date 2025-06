This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd icon Teddy Sheringham makes Arsenal prediction and claims things could get messy for Ruben Amorim with opening day defeat Manchester United R. Amorim Arsenal Premier League Teddy Sheringham believes Manchester United face an uphill battle against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sheringham makes Man Utd prediction

Discusses opening game vs Arsenal

Believes Amorim could be in trouble Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask