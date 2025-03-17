'Argued long and hard' - Man Utd Supporters Trust condemn club for season ticket cost increases and call for Red Devils to look at 'big picture' following decision not to freeze prices
Manchester United supporters have hit out at the club for increasing the price of season tickets for the third year in a row.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils put up season ticket prices again
- MUST criticise club's decision
- Had called on prices to be frozen for next season