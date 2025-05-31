'People didn't have my best interests at heart' - Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard reveals he 'wasn't in control' of failed Nottingham Forest move as West Ham were surprisingly snubbed
Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard claims people didn't have his 'best interests at heart' when he signed for Nottingham Forest in 2022.
- Lingard opens up on failed Forest move
- Claims it wasn't his decision
- Now enjoying life in South Korea