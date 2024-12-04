'Is he taking the f*cking piss?!' - New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim takes plenty of heat as he DROPS in-form attackers Amad Diallo & Marcus Rashford for Arsenal showdown

GettyScott Wilson'Is he taking the f*cking piss?!' - New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim takes plenty of heat as he DROPS in-form attackers Amad Diallo & Marcus Rashford for Arsenal showdownManchester UnitedArsenal vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueM. RashfordA. DialloR. AmorimRuben Amorim's decision to bench Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo for the trip to Arsenal has bemused Manchester United fans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford & Amad named on benchMalacia in starting line-upArsenal missing Gabriel & CalafioriFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱