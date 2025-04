This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd send special message to fan Rory McIlroy after golf superstar ends long wait for Masters triumph Manchester United Premier League Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has won The Masters after an 11-year-long wait, and Manchester United have sent a message to their superstar fan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McIlroy wins tight affair at The Masters

Becomes sixth player to win the Grand Slam

Man Utd congratulate their fan after triumph Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN OL Match preview