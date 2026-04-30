Man Utd plot shock transfer swoop for West Ham star to bolster key position

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have identified West Ham’s Diouf as a primary target as they look to provide genuine competition for Luke Shaw. The Red Devils are monitoring the 21-year-old following an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, where he has stood out despite the Hammers' collective struggles at the bottom of the table.

Diouf moved to east London from Slavia Prague last summer in a deal worth £19 million ($26m) and has since developed into a key component of the West Ham side. While the Hammers are currently battling against relegation, United are aware that they may be forced to sell their prized assets to balance the books, especially after the club posted losses of £104.2m for the previous financial year.