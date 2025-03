This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd players fighting for their futures as Ruben Amorim warns summer departures are inevitable Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Transfers Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has warned his squad that summer departures from the club are inevitable. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim tells United squad players will leave

Club need to sell to buy

Set for worst ever Premier League season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FA Cup MUN FUL Match preview