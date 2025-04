This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd players 'really p*ssed off' with Andre Onana & want calamity goalkeeper DROPPED after losing mind games with Nemanja Matic A. Onana Manchester United A. Bayindir Manchester United players reportedly want Andre Onana to be dropped after his display in Lyon on Thursday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Onana tempted fate with barbs aimed at Lyon

Cameroonian No.1 at fault for both goals in 2-2 draw

Bayindir may be drafted in for Newcastle game Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NEW MUN Match preview