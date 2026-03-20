Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: Humiliation for Harry Maguire! England centre-back's crazy lapse undoes more Bruno Fernandes brilliance

United rattled off 11 shots in the first half, the most Bournemouth had faced since the enthralling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in December. They were by far the brighter side but just lacked composure in the final third. Amad lost concentration when he came to control a pass from Matheus Cunha which would have set him through on goal while the Ivorian and Cunha were each denied by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic.

With both sides lacking a cutting edge, it was inevitable that the breakthrough would have to come from a mistake and it arrived in the form of a needless shirt pull from Alex Jimenez on Cunha. It allowed Fernandes to step up and slot home his eighth goal of the season, his fourth from the spot.

United thought they should have been awarded a second penalty when Amad was felled by Adrien Truffert but instead Bournemouth launched a quick break and levelled through Ryan Christie, who fired home from a lay-off from Truffert. United did not dwell on the decision though and just four minutes later were back in front courtesy of an own goal from Hill that stemmed from a devilish corner delivery from Fernandes.

But there was still more drama to come. Evanilson's clever touch took him away from Maguire and the defender panicked and pushed him over, earning maximum punishment. Eli Junio Kroupi, who scored the late equaliser in December's goalfest, stepped up to calmly convert from the spot and leave United still waiting for a first win over Bournemouth since 2023.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Vitality Stadium...