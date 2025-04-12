This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd's No.9 saviour?! Red Devils consider triggering Wolves star Matheus Cunha's £62.5m release clause but face battle with Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest M. Cunha Manchester United Transfers Wolverhampton Arsenal Tottenham Nottingham Forest Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Wolves front-man Matheus Cunha as the Old Trafford club continue to struggle for goals this term. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cunha has release clause worth £62.5m

Multiple Premier League clubs tracking the striker

Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 29 games in 24/25 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱