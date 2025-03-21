Man Utd made a 'monster mistake'! Red Devils told they shouldn't have sold Scott McTominay as ex-Chelsea star says Blues should have snapped up midfielder before Napoli move
Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has claimed that Manchester United made a major mistake by selling Scott McTominay, and hopes the Blues had signed him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd sold McTominay in the summer
- Pat Nevin claims United made a mistake
- Would have liked McTominay at Chelsea