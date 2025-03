This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd handed Mason Mount boost as injury-plagued midfielder makes key breakthrough after three months out Manchester United M. Mount Premier League Mason Mount is all set to rejoin training after a long injury lay-off as Manchester United are handed a major fitness boost. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mount set to return to training

Last played in Manchester derby in December

Suffered a hamstring injury Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN RSO Match preview