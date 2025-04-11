This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd launch investigation after fans 'pepper sprayed for going to the toilet' by police during Europa League clash at Lyon as veteran-match goer decries 'worst experience in 34 years of European away travel' Manchester United Europa League Lyon vs Manchester United Manchester United are investigating claims supporters were pepper sprayed by police during their Europa League game at Lyon. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Supporters became ill and dizzy after being sprayed

Fans also complained about pre-match treatment

Premier League NEW MUN Match preview