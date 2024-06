Man Utd join Tottenham in transfer race for £60m Eberechi Eze – but Red Devils will have to sell before launching raid on Crystal Palace Manchester UnitedEberechi EzePremier LeagueTransfersTottenhamCrystal Palace

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, who comes with a £60m ($76m) price tag.