Man Utd told who ‘first choice’ midfield transfer target should be amid links to Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali & Fede Valverde

United are heading back to the Champions League having gone 15 years since they last made the final of that prestigious competition. They have previously enjoyed two unbeaten runs to glory in that event - in 1999 and 2008 - with Bally Bet ranking each team to achieve that feat ahead of the 2026 showpeice seeing Arsenal lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain.

United’s Treble winners actually fill last spot, having only boasted a win ratio of 46.2 per cent, with Bayern Munich’s class of 2020 topping the pile as they prevailed in every single game - famously beating Lionel Messi and Barcelona 8-2 at one stage.

The Red Devils are hoping to savour similar success across future campaigns, but will be taking on that challenge without Casemiro at their disposal as a new era of midfield enforcers are charged with the task of becoming key cogs in a well-oiled machine.

Quizzed on whether he would like to have seen five-time Champions League winner Casemiro spend one more year at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, Djemba-Djemba said: “He's had a great season. I hoped he would stay for another year - he's a fantastic midfielder. He has many, many, many experiences.

“I would love him to stay one year more, but I don't have the decision. He has the decision, but I think it was too early for him to say what to do, that he will leave the club. It was early for him because after that, when Michael Carrick came, everything changed, didn't it?

“Everything was changing, he was playing well, the team was playing well, they came up again, now they will go to Champions League. I think it was early for him to announce that he will leave the club. I hoped he would stay again one year more, but sadly, it's football.”