Man Utd find potential new club for Andre Onana with calamitous goalkeeper in talks over return to former side

According to the Daily Mail, Onana hasn't entirely shut the door on a return to United, but is nevertheless planning for a future away from Manchester. His representatives have jetted out to Milan this week in order to speak to interested clubs, with Inter potentially a landing spot. The Serie A leaders are on the hunt for a successor to current stopper Yann Sommer. Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario has also been linked with a move to San Siro.

The report adds that Onana is still the owner of the property he stayed in during his initial stint at Inter and this suggests he would be open to heading back to Italy, but the significant hurdle to overcome is in regards to his wages. In order to complete his loan to Trabzonspor, Onana was given a pay rise by the Turkish outfit, and Inter may not have the financial muscle to meet his demands.

