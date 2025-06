This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man Utd edge closer to Bryan Mbeumo asking price as Brentford reveal new demands after receiving second bid Manchester United B. Mbeumo Transfers Brentford Premier League Manchester United are close to matching Bryan Mbeumo's asking price after placing an improved bid with Brentford. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd close to Brentford's asking price

Brentford come up with new demands

Mbeumo wants to join Man Utd Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask