This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man Utd confirm exit of first-team coach hired under Erik ten Hag following Red Devils' post-season tour Manchester United R. Amorim E. ten Hag A. Georgson Premier League Manchester United have announced the departure of former set-piece coach Andreas Georgson, who was hired during Erik ten Hag's time at Old Trafford. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd confirm Georgson exit

Swede hired during Ten Hag regime

Coach not needed by Amorim Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask