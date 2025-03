This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Man Utd confirm American tour for 2025! Red Devils to face Premier League rivals West Ham, Bournemouth & Everton on U.S. soil Manchester United Premier League Everton Bournemouth West Ham Manchester United have confirmed they will head to the United States for a pre-season tournament against three Premier League rivals this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd confirm American tour this summer

Will play West Ham, Bournemouth & Everton

Part of Premier League's Summer Series Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱