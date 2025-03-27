This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Heir to Harry Kane?! Man Utd and Chelsea target Liam Delap urged by ex-England striker to make careful decision on next club as Ipswich star continues to draw attention from Premier League giants L. Delap Ipswich Transfers Premier League Liam Delap has been told to be cautious when deciding his future amid reports the striker will leave Ipswich in the summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap impressing for struggling Ipswich

Expected to move in summer transfer window

Given advice by ex-striker Hasselbaink Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League BOU IPS Match preview