This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd CEO threatens to SACK staff members handing information to media in fiery 580-word email after latest financial leaks Manchester United Premier League Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada has threatened to sack staff leaking information to the media in a 580-word email to employees. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd CEO threatens staff

580-word email insists on no leaks

Continues rocky start for INEOS Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE MUN Match preview