Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Man Utd fans 'want fresh meat' but Bruno Fernandes talks up importance of Harry Mauire's contract extension
Fernandes reflects on fans’ desire for new signings
United are expected to bring in new faces this summer as they look to rebuild following a tumultuous season. While the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been linked as replacements for midfielder Casemiro, the club first moved to ensure their long-serving centre-back remains for the time being. United captain Fernandes shared his candid view while speaking about Maguire’s contract extension at Old Trafford. The midfielder suggested that supporters frequently underestimate long-serving players until they leave the club.
- (C)Getty Images
Fernandes praises Maguire’s resilience and importance
His comments come shortly after Maguire agreed to extend his stay with United, signing a one-year deal that includes the option for a further season. Fernandes used a blunt analogy to describe how supporters view squad turnover.
"I think Harry has been here very long," Fernandes told the Men In Blazers Media Network. "I always say this in a way that it's easy to understand: people like fresh meat. You know, when you have the same meat for too long, you start wanting a new one and football is the same.
"You have the same players and people want to change them and then when you change them and it doesn't work out, you want those ones back. It's always like that. People want fresh meat, they want new names, they want excitement, they want to see different people with the shirt and that's normal, and I think Harry has coped very well with that."
Man Utd's revival under Carrick
Maguire’s new deal arrives during a transitional period at Old Trafford following interim manager Michael Carrick’s appointment after Ruben Amorim’s departure. Under Carrick, United have climbed to third in the Premier League standings, placing them firmly in contention for a return to the Champions League. And Fernandes emphasised that the English defender has been a key figure in the club's recent resurgence.
"He's been very important in many moments with us and it's well deserved this recognition from the club because he's also very important for the team, the dressing room," he added. "Losing someone with his experience and his voice for a season where things will change, will be different, you still need you need some pillars to stay and to show what we have to make different to be more successful."
- AFP
What comes next?
The Red Devils are entering the final stretch of the campaign with their focus on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Sitting third in the table, they are well positioned to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Carrick's side are now preparing to host Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday, followed by a trip to Chelsea next weekend.