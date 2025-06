This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim fired clear warning by Red Devils chief over need for 'improvement' after disastrous 2024-25 campaign R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has admitted the club expect a vast improvement next season under Ruben Amorim after a dire 2024-25. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd chief executive speaks out

Club fell to new low in 2024-25

Amorim told things must improve Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask