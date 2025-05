This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Now isn't the time for egos' - Man Utd backed to sell Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho by ex-Red Devil amid transfer uncertainty M. Rashford Manchester United Transfers Premier League A. Garnacho Manchester United have been told to sell Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho as part of a major reboot amid continued transfer uncertainty. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd looking at a summer revamp

Garnacho & Rashford may head towards the exit

Louis Saha wants players to "sacrifice" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask