This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd told huge fee it'll take to replace Andre Onana as Ruben Amorim returns to Serie A for highly-rated goalkeeper Manchester United M. Carnesecchi Transfers Atalanta Serie A Premier League Manchester United will have to pay around €50 million (£43m/$59m) to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as a replacement for Andre Onana. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Atalanta slap hefty asking price on goalkeeper

United interested in signing a new stopper

Club have slightly baulked at fee Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask