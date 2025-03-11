This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd ready to launch £50m bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer amid interest from Juventus as Ruben Amorim looks to rebuild his struggling midfield Ederson Manchester United Transfers Atalanta Juventus R. Amorim Serie A Premier League Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a summer move for breakout Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ederson attracting interest from Europe's top clubs

Amorim wants to bring him to Old Trafford

Juve also making efforts to sign the Brazilian Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱