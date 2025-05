This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/MUTV Man Utd's youngest ever player! Ruben Amorim tipped to give 14-year-old starlet dubbed 'Kid Messi' first-team debut next season Manchester United J. Gabriel Premier League Manchester United's 14-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel is being tipped to debut next season and become the club's youngest ever player. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gabriel impressed with Under-18s

Tipped to make debut next season

Could become club's youngster ever player Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League TOT MUN Match preview