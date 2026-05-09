Man City eye sensational move for Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid turmoil deepens

Man City are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Vinicius as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid, as per TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting pressure on the Spanish club to resolve his situation. For club president Florentino Perez, this summer may represent the final chance to secure a significant transfer fee if a contract extension cannot be agreed.

With negotiations dragging on, potential suitors are closely watching developments. City’s interest also comes as the Cityzens consider refreshing their attacking options. Although players such as Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo can operate on the left flank, Vinicius is viewed as a rare opportunity in the transfer market.