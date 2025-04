This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man City spend staggering £30.6m on lawyers in Premier League battle over 115 charges as club fights to prove their innocence Manchester City Premier League Manchester City have spent a whopping £30.6 million ($40m) on lawyers in their fight against financial charges from the Premier League.

Awaiting verdict on financial fair play battle

