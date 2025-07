This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Think about the players!' - Premier League told Man City relegation due to 115 charges FFP saga would be harsh on 'blameless' stars as authorities warned sending Pep Guardiola's side down would create 'big debacle' Manchester City Premier League P. Guardiola Erling Haaland The Premier League has been warned it would create a “big debacle” if Manchester City’s FFP case were to result in Premier League expulsion. Premier League giants waiting on verdict

Various punishments speculated on

