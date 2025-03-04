This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'What a star' - Man City midfielder Jack Grealish branded a 'total gentleman' after putting £500 behind the bar to pay for pints on night out in Newcastle J. Grealish Manchester City Premier League Jack Grealish has been branded a "total gentleman" after the Manchester City star paid £500 towards the drinks tab at a pub near Newcastle. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Grealish has night out in and around Newcastle

Puts £500 behind social club bar for locals

Man City ace branded a "total gentleman" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MCI Match preview