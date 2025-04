This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man City hoping to force the Premier League into paying huge £20m legal bill after winning APT battle Manchester City Premier League Manchester City are hoping to make the Premier League pay their massive £20m legal bill after winning their APT battle. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City to force Premier League to pay their legal bill

Premier League lost the APT dispute

Cityzens face Crystal Palace on Saturday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI CRY Match preview