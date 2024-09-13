EXCLUSIVE: Man City’s looming FFP hearing will have no impact on Pep Guardiola and his squad, claims Sergio Aguero as club legend hails 'same desire' despite 115 charges
Manchester City's imminent court battle with the Premier League will not affect Pep Guardiola's squad on the pitch, according to Sergio Aguero.
- Cityzens begin court battle with PL on Monday
- Champions face up to 115 charges
- Aguero confident investigation won't affect form