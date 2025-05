This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Mallorca eye Christian Eriksen swoop! La Liga club contact Manchester United veteran over potential summer move with Denmark star ready to take pay cut C. Eriksen Manchester United Mallorca Premier League LaLiga Transfers La Liga outfit Mallorca are eyeing a move for Christian Eriksen, who is leaving Manchester United this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Eriksen expected to take pay cut for La Liga move

Denmark international set to leave Man Utd

His representative has remained tight-lipped about his future Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies HKO MUN Match preview