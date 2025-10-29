Major League Soccer to debut immersive Embodied Sound technology at LAFC vs. Austin FC playoff match

EDGE Sound Research, a U.S.-based leader in multimodal audio, has collaborated closely with Major League Soccer over the past year to adapt their Virtual Sound Engine platform specifically for soccer broadcasting. The company's CEO, Valtteri Salomaki, explained that the development process involved optimizing audio-focus tools to leverage tracking data and automatically generate field effects mixes for broadcasts.

“Over the past year, we’ve collaborated closely with Major League Soccer to adapt our Virtual Sound Engine platform supporting the automation and enhancement of broadcasting [for] soccer,” Salomaki said as per Sportsvideo.org. “Early on, we optimized our audio-focus tools to leverage tracking data and automatically generate the field FX mix for broadcasts.

“As we began working in various stadiums, we quickly realized how the sheer loudness of the crowd can wash out the sounds from the field of play. That challenge led us to build a new machine-learning and DSP infrastructure that allows us to rapidly fine-tune models to specific sports sounds, such as the kick of a ball.”