‘He becomes mad very fast’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo could never be a coach as former Man Utd team-mate backs CR7 for Old Trafford return in different role

Djemba-Djemba is not the first former colleague of Ronaldo to suggest that he could have a role to play behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Danny Simpson has previously told GOAL: “If you look at his mentality, he obviously cares about the club. I think he would say that he would like to come back again but in another way. I don’t think he liked the way he left so he’d like to come back and make United great again, on some kind of level making decisions.

"The business side is obviously very different, but he’s also a businessman. You can’t knock that team he’s got around him. I’d love him to because I think he’s got a lot to offer, even on that side of the game going forward. Just his mentality and everything he does, he achieves it. That’s what United need."

Wes Brown added: “He could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him."

Quinton Fortune said during his own chat with GOAL: "At Manchester United I could see him as a part owner, he’s done incredible things in football and also financially, anything is possible because he loves the club. The club still loves him with the amazing memories he created there, if he got an opportunity behind the scenes I think he’d jump to be a part of it."