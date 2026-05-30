'You're playing horribly!' - Luis Enrique's brutal methods revealed as ex-PSG & Barcelona star considers himself lucky to have avoided 'military-style' season under coach

The reasoning behind this gruelling approach was rooted in Enrique's desire to see his teams overwhelm opponents in the latter stages of matches. Rafinha recalled the coach instilling this mindset even during his formative years in the Barcelona academy, where the Asturian's philosophy was first established before he took the reins of the senior squad in 2014.

"I always remember at Barca B when I started, he would say: ‘If you have the optimal physical level that I want to achieve, when it drops in the 70th minute, we will go up.’ And it was exactly like that," Rafinha said.

Despite the heavy workload, the midfielder praised Enrique's ability to communicate complex ideas, noting: "Afterwards, in the understanding of the game and in the way of expressing himself, he has always been very, very good. And very direct, very clear."