Luis Diaz 'clearly' didn't deserve red card for Achraf Hakimi foul as Toni Kroos criticises referee for key decision in Bayern Munich win
Kroos weighs in after Diaz red card sparks controversy
Bayern’s statement 2-1 win away at PSG in the Champions League was overshadowed by a highly debated refereeing decision. Colombian international Diaz, who had scored both goals for Bayern in the first half, was shown a straight red card following a VAR intervention for a tackle on PSG full-back Hakimi. Initially given only a yellow, referee Maurizio Mariani changed his decision after reviewing the incident on the monitor, citing excessive force and danger to the opponent.
Hakimi, who left the field in clear pain and in tears, was later diagnosed with a syndesmosis tear and deltoid ligament damage expected to keep him sidelined for around eight weeks.
The moment dramatically shifted the tone of the match, even as Bayern held on for a crucial away victory to extend their winning run under Vincent Kompany to 16 straight matches across competitions. The incident has since become the primary talking point across European football, with varying opinions from pundits, former officials and players, and one of the most vocal critics has been the German legend Kroos.
'It wasn’t a red card' - Real Madrid legend questions referee’s judgement
Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos was emphatic in his belief that the referee made the wrong call. “For me, it’s clear: it wasn’t a red card,” Kroos said, insisting that the referee “let Hakimi’s injury have too much of an influence on his assessment of the play.”
The German argued that the challenge itself, while forceful, did not indicate malicious intent from Diaz. “If Hakimi had gotten up after the challenge, nobody would have reviewed the play.”
Kroos also turned his attention toward the role of the VAR team, suggesting that replay slow-motion angles can distort reality, “In situations like these, the referee should judge the action itself, not the consequences.”
His position echoed the sentiment of several Bayern players, including Joshua Kimmich and Josip Stanisic, who suggested that the injury may have influenced the decision. However, Kimmich admitted upon reflection that “seeing the replay and how he catches him, you can understand the referee showing a red card.”
Regret and support after a night of mixed emotions
Diaz addressed the incident after the match, posting a message on Instagram that said: “Football always reminds us that in 90 minutes, the best and the worst can happen… I wish Hakimi a quick return to the pitch.”
Bayern boss Kompany expressed sympathy for PSG and Hakimi, citing Bayern’s own past injury experiences with Jamal Musiala, while also defending the Colombian winger.
“I hope Hakimi recovers soon, it’s terrible. We went through the same thing last year with Musiala. I don’t think Diaz meant any harm; it was just an unfortunate incident in a high-intensity match,” said the Belgian coach.
Despite the controversy, Diaz’s performance before the red card reinforced his growing importance under Kompany, decisive, direct, and ruthless in transition. Kroos then moved to tactical commentary, praising Bayern’s bravery in pressing PSG high and suggesting their superiority would likely have produced the same result, regardless of Hakimi or Diaz's presence.
"Bayern were clearly superior and could have gone into halftime 3-0 or 4-0 up. I don't think PSG would have created any danger with eleven against eleven," he said.
Bayern maintain momentum while PSG face injury concerns
Bayern sit top of the Champions League table and will turn their attention to domestic action, where they face Union Berlin next, a fixture Kompany warned could become a “trap game” after the emotional and physical intensity of Paris.
For PSG, the focus is now on recovery and rotation, and Hakimi’s absence adds further pressure on coach Luis Enrique, who is already dealing with Ousmane Dembele’s injury, who also left the pitch earlier in the game due to a calf injury. The French champions need solutions on the flanks, especially with decisive Champions League fixtures still ahead.
