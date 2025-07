This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Love the fact that my national team coach is brought to tears' - Alexi Lalas reacts to Mauricio Pochettino's emotional speech to the USMNT after Gold Cup final loss to Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup M. Pochettino USA Lalas said he was initially cynical about tearful comments, but added he "would rather have somebody that is passionate" Lalas surprised by Pochettino's emotion

Says USMNT didn’t deserve to win the game

Appreciates coach's passion, even if still skeptical