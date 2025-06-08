This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Louis van Gaal brutally claims Man Utd are a 'commercial club, not a football club' & urges former employers to 'pay attention' to Liverpool's blueprint for success Manchester United L. van Gaal Liverpool Premier League Louis van Gaal has offered a brutal assessment of the state of his former club Manchester United and urged the owners to make drastic changes. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Gaal tears into United

Tells old club to follow the Liverpool blueprint

Van Gaal not managed club side since United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask