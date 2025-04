This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'They look 28!' - Liverpool favourite believes Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah can 'easily' play for two more years but warns club must think about the future Liverpool M. Salah Premier League V. van Dijk An ex-Liverpool star has issued a warning to Liverpool despite praising the renewal of contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-Liverpool star pleased with duo's deals

Believes they can play for two more years

Has word of warning for the club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LEI LIV Match preview