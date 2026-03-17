Loïs Openda could leave Juventus in June. At the moment, it is merely speculation, but barring any surprises during the next transfer window, it will become a reality, given that all parties share the same view: to part ways without too many regrets and without losing too much money. Juventus’ decision to renew Luciano Spalletti’s contract does not bode well for any surprising changes; under the former Italy manager, the Belgian has slipped to second-last in the attacking pecking order, with only Milik – back in the squad for the Udinese game – in a worse position. Openda is a substitute; since the start of 2026, he has started just once, in the home defeat against Como, and has been on the bench for Juventus’s last two matches, the home wins against Pisa (4-0) and Udinese (1-0).
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Loïs Openda could leave Juventus and return to Lens: on one condition
JUST TWO GOALS THIS SEASON
His record in black and white has been a disaster; he arrived on the final day of the 2025 transfer window, signed at the eleventh hour as a backup for Kolo Muani (for whom Paris Saint-Germain held firm right until the end), the striker, born in 2000, has scored just two goals in 33 competitive matches across the league and cup competitions – against Roma in the league and against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League group stage. For Juve, he was supposed to represent the present and the future, becoming one of Dusan Vlahovic’s successors on the pitch; in Turin, he has failed to live up to expectations, more so than his strike partner David. In just a few months, he went from being a potential first-team regular to a substitute; he lost confidence in his abilities and his place in the Belgium squad, which, barring any surprising developments, will not take him to the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
HOW MUCH DID IT COST JUVENTUS?
Juventus have signed Openda from Leipzig on a loan deal with an option to buy, which becomes mandatory if certain conditions are met. The Bianconeri have invested €3.3 million for the loan, and this summer they will begin paying, in instalments, the €40.6 million buy-out fee, which will become official once it is mathematically certain that the team will finish in the top ten. Here is the statement regarding his signing: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of the player Ikoma-Loïs Openda, for a fee of €3.3 million. Bonuses of up to €0.8 million are also provided for upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives. The agreement also includes an obligation on the part of Juventus to acquire the player’s sporting rights on a permanent basis should certain conditions be met during the 2025/2026 season. The agreed fee for the potential permanent acquisition is €40.6 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €1.7 million."
WHAT IS NEEDED TO AVOID A CAPITAL LOSS
To avoid making a loss, Juventus must sell him for around €35 million. Selling him would mean significant savings on wages: Openda earns €7.4 million gross until 2030, which amounts to around €4 million net per year.
LENS OPTION
In France, I’m sure Openda could leave Juventus this summer and sign for a new club. That could well be Lens again, for whom he already played in the 2022–23 season, scoring 21 goals in 42 competitive matches (a superb season that earned him a move to Leipzig). The French club could be working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy should certain conditions be met, but they need to qualify for the next Champions League to secure the associated UEFA revenue. Their chances are excellent: with eight matches remaining in Ligue 1, the Sang et Or have 56 points, one behind leaders PSG and nine ahead of fourth-placed Lyon.