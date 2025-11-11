Liverpool's woeful Premier League title defence is over - now Arne Slot must start making tough calls to plan for a brighter future

Liverpool clearly had a plan for all of their summer signings. It's now time to see it in action - because there is no longer anything to be gained from trying to gradually introduce the new players into the team. A cautious approach made sense while Liverpool were trying to balance integration with a title challenge but it's no longer necessary. We now need to see Slot's vision of the future - even if that means running the risk of losing more league games while also upsetting some of the old guard.

For example, if the idea was to eventually construct an attack around Wirtz's creative qualities, why not do it now? It's been argued that the German's inclusion as an attacking midfielder upsets the balance of the title-winning midfield, but £116m was committed to signing Wirtz on the understanding that he would play in his best position, meaning the onus is on Slot to come up with a solution - even if that means regularly rotating the previously undroppable Salah, who is out of form and going be away on international duty over Christmas anyway. We saw signs of a good understanding between Wirtz and Isak during the little time they've spent on the field together - so it makes perfect sense to afford them a regular run of games in the same side now that the Swede is approaching full fitness.

Slot also needs to show us what he intends to do with Ekitike, who has already proven himself far too good for the role of Isak's understudy. Either the Frenchman is paired with the British-record signing in a new-look attack or he replaces Gakpo out wide - because he shouldn't be left sitting on the bench on a weekly basis.

A big call also needs to be made on Konate. Even accounting for the injury-enforced absence of the fumbling Frenchman's obvious replacement, Giovanni Leoni, and Joe Gomez's fragile physical condition and patchy performances this season, the out-of-contract Konate simply does not deserve to be starting at the moment. Whereas the centre-back could previously relied on to at least do a good job covering for Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side of the Liverpool defence, his latest shambolic display, against City on Sunday, showed that is no longer the case.

Of course, even the make-up of Slot's preferred back four remains something of a mystery. The presumption was that Frimpong and Kerkez were signed to provide the attacking width from full-back but, even accounting for the former's injury issues, it seems that neither new signing now features in Slot's first-choice starting line-up - which is concerning to say the least.

This, then, feels like a crucial juncture in Liverpool's season - and indeed Slot's tenure. No true fan is calling for the dismissal of a coach that won the league less than six months ago. However, evidence of a clear and coherent strategy is imperative at this point.

As Sturridge said at the Etihad, "I think Slot needs to stick with a team that he truly believes in." Because that feels like the only way to restore the fans' faith in the manager's project - and the promise of a brighter future.