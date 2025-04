This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Liverpool title party? Virgil van Dijk reveals Reds squad will watch Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace together Liverpool V. van Dijk Premier League Liverpool are ready to throw a Premier League title party, with the Reds squad preparing to get-together for a midweek screening of Arsenal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reds closing in on coronation

Gunners could hand crown to them

Win over Spurs would get job done Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LIV TOT Match preview