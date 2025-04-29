This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Liverpool draw up three-man summer shortlist as Reds prepare to splash the cash in bid to retain Premier League title with Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to leave Liverpool A. Slot Premier League Transfers Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a three-man summer shortlist as they prepare to break their bank in a bid to retain the Premier League title. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool sealed their 20th PL crown

Reds are already planning for next season

Slot has submitted a three-man list to the management Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE LIV Match preview