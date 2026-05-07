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Liverpool scrap three-year ticket price plan after fans protest against announcement
Liverpool revise ticket strategy after fan concerns
Liverpool have scrapped their previously announced three-year ticket price strategy following talks with the club’s Supporters Board. The original plan, revealed in March, proposed annual general admission increases capped at inflation across three consecutive seasons.
The proposal drew criticism from supporter groups concerned about the rising cost of attending matches. After further discussions, the club decided to abandon the long-term structure. Under the revised agreement, ticket prices will rise by three per cent for the 2026-27 season. Prices will then be frozen for the 2027-28 campaign, offering supporters some relief during the ongoing cost-of-living pressures.
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Club confirm concessions and initiatives for young supporters
Liverpool also confirmed that junior and local tickets will remain frozen at £9. The club said the decision ensures the lowest-cost entry for local supporters remains unchanged despite wider inflationary adjustments.
The announcement on the club's official website reads: “The club is also pleased to confirm the implementation of a young adults section within the Anfield Road Stand, with more details to follow."
Liverpool and supporters explore alternatives to price rises
Club officials and the Supporters Board have agreed to use the coming seasons to explore alternative commercial strategies aimed at limiting future ticket increases.
A club statement explained: "The club and Supporters Board will use the certainty of these seasons to seek longer-term alternative solutions across the game and explore commercial ideas with the Supporters Board in an attempt to avoid future ticket price increases and address issues around affordability and accessibility for future generations."
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Future pricing still dependent on financial pressures
While the 2027-28 price freeze offers short-term relief, Liverpool warned that inflationary increases may still be required in later seasons. However, the club also emphasised that they will continue to interact with their supporters regarding ticket prices in the future.
Meanwhile, on the pitch, Arne Slot's men are still trying to secure a Champions League spot next season. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 58 points from 35 matches, level with fifth-placed Aston Villa and six points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth.