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Liverpool ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Unleash Mohamed Salah AND Rio Ngumoha against PSG! Reds wingers prove their worth as Arne Slot's side boost Champions League hopes

Player ratings
Liverpool
Premier League
FEATURES
A. Slot

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah may have scored on his first appearance at Anfield since announcing he'll be leaving the club at the end of the season, but teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha was the undoubted star of the show as the Reds recorded a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday afternoon that boosted their Champions League hopes - in every sense.

Arne Slot had left Salah on the bench for the duration of the Merseysiders' dismal 2-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night but he offered a timely reminder of his quality by scoring Liverpool's second goal with a fine first-time finish five minutes before half-time.

Ngumoha, though, was heavily involved in the build-up to Salah's strike, and it was he who had broken the deadlock moments before with a delightful curling effort from just inside the area after a succession of stepovers.

Consequently, there will be a justified clamour for not only Salah to start the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG - but Ngumoha too.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Arne Slot's side lifted their spirits ahead of that crunch European Cup clash, while at the same time boosting their hopes of qualifying for next season's tournament by strengthening their grip on fifth place in the Premier League...

  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (7/10):

    By no means overworked but the Georgian made a couple of solid and important stops in the first half. Seems to be growing in confidence, which is a major plus for Liverpool with Alisson still sidelined through injury.

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    Withdrawn midway through the second half but presumably because Slot wants to keep him fresh for Tuesday. Frimpong was a real livewire down the right-hand side during the first half and also defended well.

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    After his struggles in Paris, a much more comfortable outing for the centre-back. By no means dominant but there were no silly errors or lapses in concentration.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    Just like Konate, the captain had a tough time at the Parc des Princes in Slot's ill-advised five-man defence but he was excellent here, making several important clearances while also distributing the ball well.

    Andy Robertson (7/10):

    Will be pushing to start against PSG after a typically energetic and determined performance on the left-hand side of the defence. Indeed, it was good to see him playing so well in his first appearance since announcing his own imminent exit.

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  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10):

    The Hungarian had looked a little lost against PSG, mainly due to Slot's bizarre formation, but he was much more like his usual dynamic self against Fulham. Got through loads of work and also provided the forwards with a steady stream of service.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Was doing well, keeping things nice and tidy while also offering plenty of energy, when he was forced off at half-time with an apparent muscular problem picked up just before the break.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Another player withdrawn early enough with one eye on PSG. Wirtz was by no means at his best, and his influence waned in the second half, but he linked well with those around him, and Ngumoha in particular.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-FULHAMAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (8/10):

    We've seen Liverpool's Egyptian King have better games at Anfield but his goal was classic Salah and appeared to restore some of the confidence he'd lost in recent weeks and months. Bodes well for Tuesday...

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    With Hugo Ekitike rested and Alexander Isak still not fully fit, the Dutchman was chosen to lead the line and he did well, teeing up Salah score with some good hold-up play in the area. Gakpo will doubtless be disappointed not to have scored, though, as he had a couple of great chances.

    Rio Ngumoha (8/10):

    The revelation of Liverpool's season was just a joy to watch. He's outrageously confident for once so young - but why wouldn't he be brimming with belief?! He's got such fast feet and is capable of doing wonderful things with a football. Simply has to be let loose on PSG from the first whistle.

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  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Given an overdue rest by Slot but had to come on for the second half anyway due to Jones' injury.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Looked lively after replacing Wirtz in the No.10 role midway through the second half.

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Took over at right-back from Frimpong and very nearly gave away a goal with a poor pass just inside his own half.

    Alexander Isak (6/10):

    Went up front after coming on for Ngumoha and while he didn't get a clear sight of goal, he looked sharp enough.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Brought on in the dying seconds for Salah.

    Arne Slot (7/10):

    The changes worked. Liverpool looked brighter than they have done for weeks - at least in the first half - and both Salah and Ngumoha justified their recalls to the starting line-up. The nope now is that Slot unleashes both on Tuesday night...

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Liverpool
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Paris Saint-Germain
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